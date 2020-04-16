JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €59.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.76 ($85.77).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €64.60 ($75.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.84.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

