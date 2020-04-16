JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.10 ($75.70).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €48.59 ($56.50) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.