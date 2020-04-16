JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €29.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.94 ($49.93).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €27.62 ($32.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.47. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

