Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 9,232 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $249,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph F. Mazzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $640,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.8% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

