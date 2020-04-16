John D. Torres Sells 3,116 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average is $236.35. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

