JMP Securities Lowers MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.90%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,693,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,627,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 927,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,770,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.