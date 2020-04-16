Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 708 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $35,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $855,625.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $804,935.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $808,112.64.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $268,730.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $782,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $375,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $1,219,520.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,164,390.00.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 276,483 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $493,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

