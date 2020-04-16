James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the stock’s current price.

James Fisher & Sons stock opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.97) on Tuesday. James Fisher & Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,536.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,862.14. The stock has a market cap of $649.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

Get James Fisher & Sons alerts:

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14). Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.