James Arthur Bristol Sells 23,542 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.
