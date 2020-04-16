James Arthur Bristol Sells 23,542 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

