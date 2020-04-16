J William Gurley Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J William Gurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, J William Gurley purchased 250,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00.

SFIX stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

