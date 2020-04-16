ITT (NYSE:ITT) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ITT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after buying an additional 130,429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,612,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $78,517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,562,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

