iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 339,922 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 212,451 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 163.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 159,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 98,750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 5,627,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $14.65 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

