IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

IQIYI stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.24. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $82,479,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,027,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in IQIYI by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $19,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

