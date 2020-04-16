Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical volume of 1,667 call options.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $717.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $60,038.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $99,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,629. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,182,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 597,804 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 147,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.