Investors Buy Large Volume of ZIX Call Options (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 749% compared to the average daily volume of 96 call options.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ZIX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $332.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.