Intuit’s (INTU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $251.96 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.