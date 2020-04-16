Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NSIT. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $45.88 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.