Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NSIT. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $45.88 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.
In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
