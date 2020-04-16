Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$19,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,354,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,014,754.84.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Robert Wares bought 48,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,915.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Wares purchased 22,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,775.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 11,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Wares purchased 19,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,752.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert Wares purchased 35,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Robert Wares purchased 14,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robert Wares purchased 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,817.50.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

