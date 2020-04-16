Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $109.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. Inphi has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $6,038,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 7.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,989,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.