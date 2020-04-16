Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.78 ($23.00).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.