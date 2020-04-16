Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf Acquires 3,404,453 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

