Huimin Wang Sells 3,911 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $833,003.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,959.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total value of $980,198.80.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

