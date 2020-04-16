Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €28.00 by Independent Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.72 ($52.00).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €23.84 ($27.72) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 12 month high of €65.18 ($75.79). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.02.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

