HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung fur Easyjet nach zwei Massnahmen zur Refinanzierung auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Mit diesen Schritten durfte der Billigflieger fur das laufende Geschaftsjahr eine positive Brutto-Cash-Position ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kamen die Werte des Bestands an Flugzeugen./bek/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EJTTF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.81.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

