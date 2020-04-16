HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 534 ($7.02).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 411.95 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 474.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.87.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 over the last 90 days.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

