Head-To-Head Survey: Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) versus Standard Chartered (NASDAQ:SCBFF)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 1.71 $51.69 million $2.59 6.90 Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.72 $1.86 billion $0.75 7.31

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 24.84% 10.69% 1.08% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridge Bancorp and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Standard Chartered 1 2 2 0 2.20

Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.36%. Given Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of February 19, 2019, the company operated 39 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Bridgehampton, New York.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

