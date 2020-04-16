Head to Head Review: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) vs. TFS Financial (OTCMKTS:TFSL)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. TFS Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.63 $8.14 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $502.55 million 7.38 $80.24 million $0.28 47.29

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% TFS Financial 16.72% 4.98% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

