Head to Head Review: ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) & Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Merck KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.83 billion 2.61 $2.00 billion $1.04 15.70 Merck KGaA $18.09 billion 0.73 $1.48 billion N/A N/A

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merck KGaA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Merck KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Merck KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Merck KGaA 22.17% 12.66% 5.85%

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments. The company also provides life science products and services for use in the discovery, development, and manufacture of drug therapies, as well as in laboratories; and specialty chemicals for use in displays, computer chips, surfaces, Integrated circuits, microelectronic systems, anti-reflection coatings, and cosmetics. It has alliances with Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intrexon Corporation, Avillion LLP., F-star Delta Ltd, SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group, Alibaba Health, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Solvias, and Leap Therapeutics, Inc., as well as a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

