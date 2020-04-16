Head to Head Contrast: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Align Technology and Precision Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 4 6 0 2.60 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus target price of $268.36, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 18.40% 30.06% 16.83% Precision Therapeutics -1,373.30% -77.71% -45.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Precision Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.41 billion 6.02 $442.78 million $4.96 37.06 Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 6.93 -$19.39 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Align Technology beats Precision Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Express 10, Invisalign Express 5, Express Package, Lite Package, Invisalign Go, and SmileDirectClub; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

