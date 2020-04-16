Head-To-Head Analysis: ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ARKEMA/S has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AO World has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARKEMA/S and AO World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKEMA/S $9.79 billion 0.65 $608.16 million $9.19 8.97 AO World $1.06 billion 0.33 -$17.77 million N/A N/A

ARKEMA/S has higher revenue and earnings than AO World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARKEMA/S and AO World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKEMA/S 0 2 3 0 2.60 AO World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ARKEMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARKEMA/S and AO World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKEMA/S 6.22% 11.88% 5.87% AO World N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARKEMA/S beats AO World on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. Its high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings and water treatment; and products are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry. The company offers coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company sells its products through its Websites and third-party Websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

