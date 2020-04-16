Head-To-Head Analysis: 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital 20.47% 8.74% 5.04%

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Prospect Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital $703.77 million 2.22 $144.49 million $0.85 4.99

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 180 Degree Capital and Prospect Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats 180 Degree Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies. The firm is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies, with the view that the result of constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of the investee companies. It also seeks active engagement with management of the investee companies and prefers to take a board seat. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.