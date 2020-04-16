HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.