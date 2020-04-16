HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $38.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

