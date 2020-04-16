HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of HBT stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.