Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hays to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.64 ($2.02).

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 100.61 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Hays has a one year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Hays (LON:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hays will post 1370.2287754 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Teresa Rainey acquired 48,845 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,821.90 ($65,537.88). Also, insider Peter Williams acquired 16,000 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880 ($19,573.80).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

