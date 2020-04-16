Hamish Paton Acquires 896 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton bought 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £143.36 ($188.58).

Hamish Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Hamish Paton bought 268 shares of Amigo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).

Shares of AMGO opened at GBX 16.98 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.78. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.48 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.05. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.81).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

