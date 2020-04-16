Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,710

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLMA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Halma to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) target price (down from GBX 2,060 ($27.10)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,919 ($25.24).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 1,983 ($26.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,927.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,020.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

