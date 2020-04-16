H Hays Lindsley Sells 6,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $186,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Hays Lindsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $153,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $6,070,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Trupanion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.