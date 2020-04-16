Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Cut to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.20.

NYSE GWRE opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,448 shares of company stock worth $4,741,796 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

