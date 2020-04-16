GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.01, but opened at $39.68. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. GrubHub shares last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 290,642 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $110,848.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,172 shares of company stock worth $1,643,414. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,548,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

