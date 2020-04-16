GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. KeyCorp currently has $32.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -192.13 and a beta of 1.18. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,172 shares of company stock worth $1,643,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

