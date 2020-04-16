Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNLN. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.54.

NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

