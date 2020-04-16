Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

