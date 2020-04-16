Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$67.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$75.00 to C$67.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$59.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$40.77 and a 12-month high of C$74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

