Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GASNY stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from NATURGY ENERGY /ADR’s previous Variable dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

