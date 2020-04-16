Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.22.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $651,802,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,563 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.