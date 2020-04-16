Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 42

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Centrica to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.12 ($0.86).

CNA opened at GBX 31.60 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.29. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.10 ($1.46).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

