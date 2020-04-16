Gold Fields Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,750 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 1,293 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NYSE GFI opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of -0.25. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

