Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

