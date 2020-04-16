Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 159.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.3% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

